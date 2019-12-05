The Forum for World Education (FWE): FWE Holds 1st Annual Conference at OECD HQ, Eyes Future of Global Education

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / The Forum for World Education (hereinafter referred to as "FWE") kicked off its first annual conference at OECD headquarters in Paris, France on December 3.

More than 300 global business leaders, education policymakers, and well-known scholars from more than 10 countries and regions participated in this 2-day event, and launched an ambitious and far-reaching dialogue on the future of global education.

Dr. Cheng Davis, co-founderof The Forum for World Education opened up the forum with a passionate speech paying tribute to Victor Hugo, one of the greatest French novelists.

"Victor Hugo is a true humanitarian and global citizen." Said Dr. Daivs, "His philosophy, character, and posture towards outsiders is the spirit we want to carry on for today's education. Education is the only way to build world citizens like him -- and we will find the way together to achieve that and make education a priority by gathering experts such as all of you here. "



With a broken link between today's education system and tomorrow's global workforce, business leaders hold a unique perspective on how education can be repositioned and reformed in line with today's rapidly changing society.

The Forum for World Education is the world's first forum to focus on providing an inclusive platform for global leaders to dialogue and debate, and actively collaborate together, on education.

This invitation-only event brought together global leaders from all over the world, including Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands; Jack Ma, Founder of Jack Ma Foundation; Dhanin Chearavanont, Senior Chairman of CP Group in Thailand; former education ministers and policymakers such as Olli-Pekka Heinonen of Finland; Hekia Parata of New Zealand; ?Maria Helena Guimarães de Castro of Brazil; and world-renowned academics such as Dr. Eric Hanushek of Stanford University; Dr. Oon Seng Tan of Singapore; Dr. Christoph Metzger of the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland; Dr. A. Lin Goodwin, the Dean of the Faculty of Education at the University of Hong Kong; and Dr. Pam Grossman, Dean of the Graduate School of Education at the University of Pennsylvania.?



The event kicked off with the release of PISA, a triennial survey of 15-year-old students around the world that assesses the extent to which they have acquired key knowledge and skills essential for full participation in social and economic life.

In the latest survey conducted in 2018, teenagers from four big Chinese regions -- Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, ranked the first place in all three subjects covered in the study -- mathematics, science and reading, leading their peers.

Asian countries and regions appeared on top of the list. Singapore, the previous top spot holder, came in the second place in all three subjects.

"PISA is not only the world's most comprehensive and reliable indicator of students' capabilities, it is also a powerful tool that countries and economies can use to fine-tune their education policies," said Ángel Gurría, Secretary-General of the OECD.

Another highlight of the forum came as Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands and Jack Ma delivered keynote speeches featuring developments and challenges faced with the current education industry.

Ma said innovation in education is crucial to keep pace with today's fast-changing world. "In the current digital era, two things are increasingly important: not only should we give everyone the chance to receive an education but, first and foremost, it's about offering students the right type of education and skillset that can prepare them to cope with the challenges the future poses".



Ma also called for better recognition of school personnel, from headmasters to teachers. "Education is about the future. We should give teachers the best recognition, and equip headmasters with the proper training and resources to identify and retain the most capable educators. A good teacher can help 200 students in their lifetime at least. Being a teacher was my first job, and I hope my last job is working together with you, to do something to improve education globally."

Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands focused on recognizing children's innovation to include their opinions in designing the education system as "a good teaching method should not only help kids but also supports adults."

Near two dozens of young future leaders from 17 countries appeared at the forum engaging in discussions about their demand and expectations for education innovation, and challenges encountered in school and employment with business and education leaders including Jack Ma, Founder of Jack Ma Foundation, Dhanin Chearavanont, Senior Chairman of CP Group in Thailand and Dr. Pam Grossman, Dean of the Graduate School of Education at the University of Pennsylvania.



The two-day forum has attracted wide global attention from the education, economy, culture and media industries, international organizations like UNESCO, ministries of education from different nations, and many universities and non-profit organizations from around the world.

More than 10 panel discussions were hosted during the two-day forum offering insights on education innovation and economic development over the next decade.Panel discussions at the first FWE forum were hosted by China CCTV's Tian Wei and former UK Diplomat Tom Fletcher.

The Forum for World Education (FWE) is a U.S.-based non-profit organization launched this year. It is committed to promoting global economic growth through educational innovation and helping disadvantaged groups gain access and equality.

Topics that are at the core of FWE's mission revolves around economic growth and social progress, national workforce quality, employment prospects in a digital society, and access and equity of opportunity for disadvantaged populations.

