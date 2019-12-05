The global information and communications technology services in education market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Governments across the world are making significant investments in developing ICT infrastructure across schools and universities. For instance, in 2018, the Government of Ireland announced its plans to provide funding every year starting from 2019 for the development of ICT infrastructure to support research in higher education institutes in the country. Similarly, the Government of India through the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) scheme, is focusing on the establishment of smart schools to help the secondary stage students improve their ICT skills. Many such investments made by governments across the world are driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the rising demand for application outsourcing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Information and Communication Technology Services in Education Market: Rising Demand for Application Outsourcing

The rising demand for innovative education technology delivery is compelling educational institutes across the world to outsource application development services to third-party IT service providers. To capitalize on this trend, application service providers in the market are offering a wide range of services such as lead generation, digital marketing, learning, and development. They are also including other training outsourcing services such as project management and IT service management training in their portfolios. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

"Increased demand for software-based infrastructure and rising adoption of DevOps in the education market will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Information and Communication Technology Services in Education Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global information and communication technology services in education marketbyend-users (preK-12 and higher education) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. However, the European region is expected to witness the maximum incremental growth due to factors such as the increase in literacy digital rates and government initiatives that support the adoption of ICT services in schools.

