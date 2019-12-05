

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primarily reflecting a notable decrease in the value of imports, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of October.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $47.2 billion in October from a revised $51.1 billion in September.



Economists had expected the trade deficit to narrow to $48.7 billion from the $52.5 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The narrower trade deficit came as the value of imports tumbled by 1.7 percent to $254.3 billion, while the value of exports edged down by 0.2 percent to $207.1 billion.



