Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (OWLU) Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2019 / 14:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 04/12/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 112.2800 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 435800 CODE: OWLU ISIN: IE00BF4Q3545 Category Code: NAV TIDM: OWLU Sequence No.: 33704 EQS News ID: 929607 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2019 08:36 ET (13:36 GMT)