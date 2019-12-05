Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest article that lists the top trends reshaping the consumer packed goods sector

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005043/en/

Looking for new opportunities to thrive in today's competitive consumer packaged goods sector? Request a FREE proposal to learn how analyzing data can help you unearth new business opportunities.

All industries are gradually evolving, thanks to the trends and innovations in technology that are being adopted by companies to improve their customer experience. Today, product innovations, customer-centric business models, and digital strategies have formed the heart of businesses. The consumer packaged goods companies are not far behind from adapting to these emerging trends.

The winds of change blowing across the consumer packaged goods industry have been both rewarding as well as challenging for companies. Talk to our analytics experts to find out how we can help you make the most of these opportunities.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig, "New consumer goods companies entering the market have started addressing the exact pain points of the niche market segments by using new business models and advanced analytics."

Top Trends Transforming the Consumer Packed Goods Sector

1: Changes in Business Models

With the growing inclination toward direct-to-consumer business models, consumer packaged goods companies are set to witness a massive transformation across segments.

Analyzing the huge data sets might seem challenging if you do not have the analytics capabilities and tools to do so. Schedule a FREE solution demo to learn how we can help.

2: Product Customization

The changing lifestyles and fluctuations in customer needs have prompted leading businesses to focus on product personalization to drive better outcomes.

3: Proliferation of the Internet of Things

The use of IoT to streamline business processes play a major role in helping consumer goods companies enhance customer experiences.

Would you like to learn more? Request more information from our analytics experts.

Read the complete article here: http://bit.ly/2sKnTnn

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005043/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us