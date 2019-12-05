Omnisend Research: SMS Earns 592% Higher Order Rate Than Email on Black Friday 2019

Omnisend has released Black Friday 2019 statistics showing ecommerce marketers sending more SMS campaigns than ever before. Not only are ecommerce brands using SMS more in their Black Friday and holiday campaigns, they're earning more value from this channel, especially before Black Friday.

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnisend, omnichannel marketing automation platform for ecommerce, has released Black Friday research analyzed from over 200 million SMS, email, and push campaigns sent over the past week.

While ecommerce marketers saw SMS as a rising channel in 2018, more retailers doubled down on the channel in 2019 than ever before. Black Friday SMS campaigns were successful for retailers, offering a 14% click rate, and earning marketers a 592% higher order rate than email campaigns. While the high volume of sending drove down order rates across channels on Black Friday, customers purchased 21% more from SMS than they did from email.

Customers were already thinking about Black Friday deals during the week prior to the shopping holiday, and were even readier to purchase. Surprisingly, SMS campaigns sent the Wednesday before Thanksgiving were successful for order rate, at 150% higher than that of email campaigns the same day.

Omnisend CEO, Rytis Lauris, offered his insight to the channel's success: "These results validate that SMS is a rapidly growing channel with a lot of potential for ecommerce marketers. We saw SMS earning higher order rates than email campaigns during Black Friday, something that's never happened before now. Ecommerce marketers would be wise to capitalize on SMS by adding it to their marketing strategies."

The marketing automation platform is no stranger to channel trends. During Black Friday 2018, Omnisend already began to see a clear rise in the use of SMS campaigns in addition to email, with some retailers seeing an ROI of over 2000%.

For more information, please see Omnisend's blog post on Black Friday statistics .

