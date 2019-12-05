Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.12.2019 | 15:31
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 5

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Neil England
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Augmentum Fintech plc
b)LEI
213800OTQ44T555I8S71
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares")


GB00BG12XV81
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
102.5 pence25,000
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



25,000


102.5 pence
e)Date of the transaction
5 December 2019
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

© 2019 PR Newswire