BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / LD Micro, an independent resource for microcap company news, announced that BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable products and a full-service environmental engineering company, will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10th at 3:00 PM PST / 6:00 PM EST. BioLargo's President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert will be presenting and meeting with investors.

BioLargo has made significant commercial strides in 2019. The company secured FDA 510(K) approval for its subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies' first advanced wound care product, delivered and installed demonstration pilots for its patented water treatment technology the Advanced Oxidation System (AOS), and grew sales of its odor and VOC control products and services substantially, hitting new revenue records.

BioLargo President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert commented, "We look forward to discussing recent milestones, including our new PFAS treatment technology, the environmental engineering services BioLargo Engineering is now providing to seven United States Air Force bases, and that we believe we are on track to break new sales records this quarter based on our current performance trends, setting the stage for a great close-out to 2019."

Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro, states, "This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors. Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

View BioLargo's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/BLGO

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology developer and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. We develop and commercialize disruptive technologies by providing the capital, support, and expertise to expedite them from "cradle" to "maturity" (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. Our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com) features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Dennis P. Calvert, CEO of BioLargo

Phone: 888-400-2863

Address: 14921 Chestnut Street, Westminster, CA, 92683

Email: dennis.calvert@biolargo.com

