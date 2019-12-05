

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla's Model X received a five-star safety rating from the European New Car Assessment Programme or Euro NCAP.



The Euro NCAP crash tests evaluate a car's safety assistance features as well as its ability to protect adults, children and vulnerable pedestrians. In the crash tests, the Model X scored 98 percent in adult protection occupation and 94 percent in safety assist.



The five-door SUV scored a full 8 out of 8 points on the frontal offset deformable barrier test, and 16 out of 16 points on the side impact tests.



Tests on the front seats and head restraints demonstrated good protection against whiplash injuries in the event of a rear-end collision. The vehicle's autonomous emergency braking system also performed well its tests at the low speeds at which whiplash injuries may occur.



On child occupant protection, the Model X was awarded a rating of 81 percent.



While protection of all critical body areas was good for the ten-year-old as well as six-year-old child dummies in both the frontal and side barrier tests, the Euro NCAP found that neck protection was marginal in the frontal offset test for the ten-year-old child dummy.



The agency also noted that there was not enough room to install a universal child restraint in the optional third-row seats, with the second-row seats in their normal position. However, the Model X received a pedestrian safety rating of only 72 percent.



According to the Euro NCAP, the car's active deployable bonnet provided good protection to pedestrians' legs in the case of a collision, protection to the pelvis was poor.



The Model X received an overall rating of 94 percent, or 12.3 points out of 13, for its safety assist systems.



Tesla noted that the Model X earned the highest overall rating to date in the 2018/2019 protocol for the Large Off-Road class and also earned the exact same overall score as the Model 3 earlier this year.



The Model X earlier became the first and only SUV to achieve a 5-star safety rating from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA.



