

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's economy continued to grow in the third quarter, led by exports, but the pace of expansion more than halved, preliminary figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter after a 1.3 percent increase in the previous three months. The second quarter growth figure was revised up from 0.8 percent.



Quarterly growth was driven by exports that rose 4.5 percent. Imports grew 0.6 percent.



Private consumption decreased 0.4 percent from the previous quarter and investments fell 5 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the GDP rose 2.3 percent year-on-year after a 2.8 percent increase in the previous quarter, which was revised from 1.9 percent.



The economy expanded a non-adjusted 2.7 percent year-on-year after a 2.9 percent growth in the second quarter, revised from 1.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX