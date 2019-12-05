4Front Ventures Corp: First of Its Kind Pure Healing Cannabis Medicine Clinic Opens in Desert Hot Springs

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / Pure Ratios Holdings, a subsidiary of 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE:FFNT.CN)(OTCQX:FFNTF), is pleased to announce the opening of Pure Healing Clinic, a fully integrated holistic medical clinic. The first-of-its-kind clinic, which also has an on-site R&D lab to develop therapeutically driven products, located adjacent to Harborside's newest dispensary location in Desert Hot Springs, Calif.

Completing its vision of patient-centered holistic CBD offerings, CBD hemp wellness brand, Pure Ratios, opens a one-of-a-kind fully integrated Holistic Medical Cannabis Medicine Clinic and Dispensary containing a research and development lab to further develop their therapeutically driven products. Pure Ratios has always developed its products, including an award-winning 96-hour CBD patch and adaptogenic CBD capsules, with the help of patient feedback, but the new clinic will allow the company to more comprehensively track patient experience and gather feedback that will be used to further refine its products. The clinic will also combine acupuncture, herbal medicine, and modern functional science with the power of cannabis medicine treatments and Pure Ratios' specially formulated CBD Hemp products.

Pure Healing is located adjacent to Harborside Dispensary's newest location in Desert Hot Springs. Harborside's first retail location outside of the Bay Area, the store will also be the first drive-thru dispensary in Southern California. The clinic is a highly unique endeavor because of its focus on personalization for every patient, the development of products through hands-on treatment experience, and the clinical research possibilities that now open up in the field of cannabis medicine.

The Pure Healing Clinic is located at 66205 Paul, Desert Hot Springs CA 92240. Opening day festivities will be on December 7th, 2019 starting with a ribbon cutting ceremony by Desert Springs' Mayor Scott Matas at 10 am. The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce and CVCAN will bring city leaders to speak and help the community discover this vital new part of the area, and cannabis medicine expert and founder Chad Conner will be giving lectures in his field of expertise regularly throughout the day.

Developed by Conner and his wife, the founders of Pure Ratios wellness products, practitioners of traditional Chinese Medicine and herbology with over 20 years of experience running integrative clinics, the Pure Healing Cannabis Clinic is the first of its kind. This unique space combines acupuncture, herbal medicine, and modern functional science with the power of cannabis medicine treatments and Pure Ratios' specially formulated cannabis products.

"Our team of practitioners," says founder Chad Conner, "will design personalized programs to treat, among others, pain, sleep, stress, anxiety, digestive and hormonal issues, among others. Pure Healing Cannabis Clinic will also serve as both a research and development setting for sister company Pure Ratios, and also a center for observational research and case studies to improve the efficacy of Pure Ratios cannabis wellness products. It's very exciting for us to see this dream finally realized."

Every one of Pure Healing's Lead Clinicians have been trained in how to recommend cannabis. They use a combination of modern scientific evidence, genomic data, as well as the 5000year history of Chinese Herbal Medicine in formulating highly personalized cannabis recommendations. This personalization is a key to the success of the patient and is a strong tenet of both Pure Healing and Pure Ratios' brands. With a clear understanding that everyone's endocannabinoid system (the system in the body with which cannabis medicine interacts), everyone's body, and everyone's needs are different, the Pure Healing Clinic will be open to the public and ready to provide personalized care to the community at large* moving forward.

ABOUT PURE RATIOS

Founded in 2015, Pure Ratios is a San Diego based health and wellness brand that takes an herbalist's approach to healing with cannabis. It spearheads the wellness division of 4Front Ventures, with its proprietary formulations developed by seasoned Eastern medicine practitioners, Chad and Hind Conner. Known for the only 96-hour CBD Patches on the market, Pure Ratios' innovative products are each formulated with a carefully chosen combination of plants that enhance the adaptogenic powers of cannabis. This synergistic approach, unique in the market, is backed by the latest cannabis science and years of clinical research.

Practitioner-designed and tested, Pure Ratios also owns a unique holistic cannabis healing clinic: Pure Healing Clinic, in Harborside's newest dispensary in Desert Hot Springs. There, a team of practitioners with more than 60 years of combined experience treat a variety of imbalances with holistic modalities including cannabis medicine. Pure Healing also serves as a research and development setting for the Pure Ratios products so they can continue to refine them based on patient feedback every day.

Pure Ratios cannabis ratio products can be found in dispensaries in California (also by delivery at ganjarunner.com), Washington, Oregon, and Puerto Rico, and their CBD products can be found online at pureratioscbd.com. Visit us online to carry Pure Ratios products.

CONTACT:

Abi Cotler

Director of Content

Abi@pureratios.com

619-821-2997

SOURCE: 4Front Ventures Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569241/First-of-Its-Kind-Pure-Healing-Cannabis-Medicine-Clinic-Opens-in-Desert-Hot-Springs