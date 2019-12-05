Essence Group to Showcase Full Diversity of Solutions at CES in Las Vegas

The global IoT provider will demonstrate new innovations across home security, elderly care, cyber security and medical aesthetics

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, the global Internet of Things solutions provider, will showcase their full technology suite of offerings for the first time in one place at CES 2020. Exhibiting at Stand 42158, the Essence Group will present their four main lines of business, including the next generation of the Essence Smart Security's established WeR@Home Connected Living solutions, and the well-regarded Essence Care@Home, platform with its suite of elderly care monitoring products.

The Essence Group has over 25 years' experience developing innovative IoT platforms to service multiple industries ranging from medical to smart-homes, to industrial, and security, with a goal of providing turnkey solutions ranging from single sensors devices to full-scale cloud solutions including hardware, apps, and cyber protection.

New products to be announced include Essence Smart Security's breakthrough Wireless HD Security Camera for the security monitoring industry, which will be unveiled for the first time at CES in Las Vegas. The device will revolutionize the way security monitoring companies provide accurate video verification based on video analytics over a secure RF connection. Essence Smart Security counts global giants Verisure and G4S among its largest customers.

As part of its Care@Home Senior Independent Living platform, Essence Group is also introducing its pioneering 4D multi-sensor passive Fall Detection technology with a unique application of Texas Instruments IWR6843 mmWave sensor. This product has already won the ESX 2019 award pre-launch, for innovation in Digital Health/Well-Being Systems. With one in three seniors falling each year, the new fall solution is set to reduce the impact of these events, enabling elderly people to lead more independent and safer lives.

Additionally, Essence Group subsidiary company SigmaDots, an innovative on-the-edge software solution which protects IoT ecosystems from cyberattacks using distributed architecture and blockchain-based cybersecurity, will showcase its embedded solution, forming the basis for the cybersecurity of all of Essence Group's products. Outside of Essence Group, Sigmadots has partnered with the likes of Telit, to make their products more resilient to cyber-attacks.

Essence will also demonstrate its cutting-edge medical aesthetics subsidiary ESI Novel with its next generation connected skin rejuvenation solution Joli-360, which is launching across Europe in 2020. Joli-360 will be on show to the public for the first time at CES, allowing booth visitors to see how the dual devices can analyse and treat the skin, using data driven diagnoses, matched with a patient and medical practitioner app.

Dr. Haim Amir, CEO, and Founder of Essence said, "Although Essence has changed dramatically since 1994, when I first started the company, our core objectives are still the same: to be the leading provider of technology-based turnkey IoT solutions in the world. Demonstrating our various business lines at the world's leading technology conference is a proud moment for me, and for the entire team around the globe. I'm confident that our growth is just getting underway, and CES is a preview of our expansion into new markets in 2020 and onwards."

Essence delivers its customers the best personal security and privacy experience through its innovative hardware, software, peripherals, services and AI, with robust end-to-end encryption and cyber protection.

With a continuing focus and investment in research and development that facilitates a constant stream of innovative new products, and a global presence, Essence Group has the unique ability to design and develop cutting edge hardware, software and services that provide people with seamless, easier-to-use, connected devices to enhance their lives.

About Essence

Essence is a global provider of IoT connected-living and cybersecurity solutions for communication, security and healthcare service providers, serving households and small-medium businesses. Leveraging 25 years of experience and innovation with a global presence and 45 million devices deployed worldwide, Essence is committed to developing and supporting solutions that enhance partners' businesses and enable people to live fuller, better lives.