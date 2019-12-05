Marion, North Carolina and Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2019) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK: INKW), (greeneconcepts.com) ("Greene Concepts" or the "Company") and Lunchbox Distribution, LLC of Miami, Florida ("LBD" or "Lunchbox") announced their National Distribution Agreement to market and distribute Mammoth Venture, Inc. CBD infused water as well as a complete line of wellness beverages.

Lunchbox Distribution LLC is a distributor/broker of premium CBD products sold throughout the U.S. Lunchbox continues to gain market share in the full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, vegan, all natural and organics CBD retail space. Products include tinctures, edibles and topicals comprising over 200 SKUs. Lunchbox has maintained a growth of over 24% per month while maintaining over 90% reorder status with existing retailers.

Jordan Shidlofsky, Managing Member of Lunchbox Distribution, LLC, stated, "Our company recognizes the opportunity to capitalize on the growing demand for wellness products, especially the CBD infused varieties. Mammoth's capacity to meet this demand and their ability to produce a complete line of quality products was our deciding factor. We already have a strong retail client base of several thousand brick and mortar locations that sell our CBD products. Introducing CBD infused wellness beverages into our existing client base gives an immediate advantage for the retailer, Lunchbox and Mammoth."

Mammoth has several food scientists and a beverage formulator on staff that have developed a full line of "Ready To Drink" or "RTD" beverages. RTD refers to packaged beverages that are sold in a prepared form and are ready for consumption. Unlike traditional beverage mixes, powders, or brew-it-yourself tea or coffee products, ready-to-drink beverages can be immediately consumed upon purchase. Statistics show that single-serve, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages have a $23 billion market with energy drinks and shots, sports drinks and nutrient-enhanced waters worth $15 billion. Mammoth plans on a first quarter launch of their proprietary blend of beverages.

Eric Planterberg, CEO of Lunchbox Alchemy, stated, "Lunchbox Distribution has done an exceptional job educating retailers across the country about the fast-growing CBD opportunity. Their service and spirit of partnership is second to none in this space."

Lenny Greene, President of Greene Concepts Inc. stated, "We are thrilled to be able to announce the national distribution agreement with Lunchbox. This distribution agreement will assist Mammoth to rapidly grow its distribution of CBD and wellness beverages onto retail shelves where both retailers and end customers are already familiar and seek out such wellness products."

Greene Concepts Inc. Corporate Contact:

Investor Relations

info@mammothventuresinc.com

Lenny Greene

lenny@greeneconcepts.com

844-889-2837 Extension 700

Loren Brown

Mammoth Ventures, Inc.

lorenb@mammothventuresinc.com

About Lunchbox Distribution LLC - Lunchbox Distribution LLC, headquartered in Miami, FL, is the exclusive U.S. wholesale distributor of CBD products for Lunchbox Alchemy of Bend, OR.

Contact:

Jordan Shidlofsky

Managing Member

Lunchbox Distribution, LLC

jordan.lunchboxdist@gmail.com

