Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2019) - MG Capital Corporation (TSXV: DLP) ("MG" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report the completion of a soil sampling program on its 100% owned Redburn copper/cobalt project. The Redburn project, held by MG's wholly-owned subsidiary, DLP Resources Inc. ("DLP"), is 53.6 sq km in area and consists of all the Redburn Creek drainage, situated 12 km NE of Golden, B.C. Geologically, the Redburn claims are within an anomalous horizon at the top of the Cambrian Chancellor Formation shales. This horizon has been traced from Elkford, B.C. to north of Golden, B.C., which hosts a massive sulphide deposit at Cummings Creek and the Kicking Horse Monarch mine at Field, B.C. These deposits are in the same horizon as the Redburn property.

During 2018, DLP conducted a limited heavy mineral stream sediment survey in the Redburn Creek drainage. Some of these samples were strongly anomalous in copper, cobalt and lead. During 2019, DLP conducted a stream sediment heavy mineral sampling program designed to test all of the smaller tributary creeks in the Redburn Creek drainage. Twenty-five streams were sampled with eleven being moderately to strongly anomalous in copper, cobalt and lead. Five of the most anomalous streams are adjacent to one another, forming a belt three km's long. Heavy mineral assays from these five creeks averaged, copper 1,107.6 ppm, cobalt 240 ppm, lead 2,395 ppm. Note these values are quantitative. Two contour soil geochem lines totalling one hundred samples tested the lower slopes in the basins of two adjacent copper, cobalt and lead anomalous streams. Both host copper, cobalt and lead soil anomalies that remain open up slope.

In addition, the Company's prospectors spent two days prospecting in the anomalous drainages. The prospectors located one copper showing in-place and one large copper-rich float boulder. The copper showing in-place was located downstream from the anomalous stream sample. The showing consists of copper minerals such as chalcopyrite, chalcocite and malachite. The hangingwall/footwall contacts are covered by talus. The width and strike length is currently unknown. A grab sample from outcrop assayed 9.34% copper and 3.39 ppm silver. The float boulder consists of chalcopyrite, malachite and azurite in limestone breccia which assayed 4.9% copper and 2.39 ppm silver. During 2020, DLP plans an ambitious exploration program to develop copper/cobalt drill targets on its Redburn property.

David L. Pighin, consulting geologist and co-founder of DLP Resources, is the qualified person ("QP") of the Corporation as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Pighin has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

For further information, please contact:

MG Capital Corporation

Jim Stypula, Chief Executive Officer

Robin Sudo, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Telephone: 250-426-7808

Email: robinsudo@dlpresourcesinc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50461