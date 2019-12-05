Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Named One of Dallas/Fort Worth's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For(R) in 2020

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, is pleased to announce that it has been named One of Dallas/Fort Worth's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources for the 4th year in a row.

An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry based on key measures in various categories including: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; and Strategic Company Performance.

"With the war on talent hitting the doorsteps of the Best and Brightest, this achievement means even more than it did a year ago," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs. "As we continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge through cultural innovation, maximizing their workforce potential."

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the best and brightest companies to work for in the Dallas/Fort Worth area for the 4th year in a row," says Teresa Mackintosh, CEO at Trintech. "Our success at Trintech is a direct result of our corporate engagement and the ongoing dedication of our employees. Finding the right talent is key in our strategy for growth and innovation and being honored with this award will ensure we continue to attract the best and brightest to join our growing team in Addison, Texas and across the globe."

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the National Association for Business Resources that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET™, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

