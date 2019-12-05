Fourth-IR: Applied Intelligence Company 4th-IR Recognized by the Swiss Government with 2019 Tell Award

LUCERNE, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / 4th-IR was celebrated and honored on October 17 at the Swiss Tell Award ceremony presented by Ambassador Markus Börlin of the Swiss Consulate in New York, NY, USA. 4th-IR is a Lucerne-based AI company that empowers innovators to transform their industry by making AI solutions accessible, affordable, and easy to use.

"We are pleased to see that this young company is flourishing in Switzerland, and we expect to see greater things still as you [4th-IR] continue your growth trajectory in our country," said Ambassador Markus Börlin.

4th-IR is headquartered in Lucerne and has now established its presence in New York, USA, and Vancouver, CAN. In 2019, the company also has a growing presence in Chicago, USA, Accra, GHA, and Belgrade, SRB. The 4th-IR Management Team received the Tell Award during the "Inspiring Innovation Conference" co-hosted by the Boston Consulting Group and the Switzerland Global Enterprise.

"It's an honor to be the youngest company ever to be awarded the prestigious Tell Award and an even greater honor to be in the company of the other two winners, Incyte Corporation and Xylem who have given us a glimpse into our possible future," said Thomas S. Gustinis, 4th-IR CEO. "We were very pleased and humbled to accept this award from Ambassador Börlin," he continued.

Previous Tell Award winners include Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, Baxter International, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Google, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Merck & Company, Procter & Gamble, and Aurora Flight Sciences (Boeing), to name a few.

4th-IR was nominated for this award by Lucerne Business, who is in charge of the promotion of the economic region of Lucerne.

"All of us at Lucerne Business are thrilled and committed to working with 4th-IR to facilitate their vision for AI technology excellence in Switzerland and specifically in Lucerne," said Michelle Abboud, Vice President of the North American Office for Lucerne Business.

This young company has already earned many accolades. For example, the company was in the Top 2% of Finalist in Chamylon 17, a global challenge in pathology organized by a University Medical Center in The Netherlands, and one of its founders was awarded Entrepreneur of the Year in Michigan, USA. In the last four months alone, 4th-IR has partnered with ASG Technologies Group, was selected for the NVIDIA Inception Program for cutting-edge AI startups, partnered with Apteryx Imaging Inc. to develop AI solutions for digital imaging in dentistry, and COO Beth Mosier was recognized with the Top 100 Healthcare Leaders Award by the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare.

The company name is a homage to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and was established to lead this revolution with a team of industry experts familiar with transformational insurgencies.

