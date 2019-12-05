Gemini Group Global Corp.: Gemini Group Global Announces Shift of Business Focus

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTC PINK:GMNI) (the "Company"), today announced it is shifting it's business model to the lucrative oil and gas industry from the vaping industry to better maximize shareholder value. The company is currently working with consultants to and looking at various organizations in the oil and gas sector for investing and acquiring assets in various locations through out the Unites States and possibly abroad. The company believes for easier entry points that shallow drilling and offsets will be their initial target for entering the sector.

Christopher Cox, C.E.O. of Gemini Group Global Corp stated," With the continuous changing laws and depreciating profit margins in the vaping industry, along side of the possible negative health benefits that have plaguing the news currently, the company feels focusing on the oil and gas sector would provide the company with more potential for profitability and success for the shareholders."

Gemini Group Global Corp. will be launching a new website and updating their investors with progress over the next thirty days.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

