LA PERLA FASHION HOLDING N.V.: Shareholders' meeting approves issuance of 20 million new shares in connection with the EUR 200 million capital increase without subscription rights

La Perla Fashion Holding N.V.

Shareholders' meeting approves issuance of 20 million new shares in connection with the €200 million capital increase without subscription rights

Paris, December 5, 2019 - Today, the shareholders' meeting of La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. ("La Perla" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "the Group") resolved to issue 20 million new shares without subscription rights to certain investors in the aggregate amount of €99 million.

These new shares were issued as part of the proposed €200 million capital increase without subscription rights. Additional new shares are expected to be issued by fully utilizing an existing authorization to issue new shares in the capital of La Perla without subscription rights.

La Perla is targeting gross proceeds amounting to €200 million and intends to use the net proceeds to repay a certain amount of the Group's financial indebtedness, thereby strengthening the capital structure, fund future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

The new shares will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth following implementation of the capital increase.

Finsbury

Edward Simpkins/Jenny Bahr: LaPerla-LON@finsbury.com / +44 207 251 38 01

La Perla Fashion Holding N.V., a luxury fashion holding company, is the direct shareholder of La Perla Beauty (UK) Limited ("La Perla Beauty") and La Perla Global Management (UK) Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Operating La Perla Group"). La Perla, through the Operating La Perla Group, is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of luxury lingerie, nightwear and swimwear. The group operates under the brand "La Perla". Founded in 1954 in Bologna, Italy, the brand is renowned for its heritage and craftsmanship.

