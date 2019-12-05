SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Declares Quarterly Dividend

JASPER, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX:SVBT), the parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of the Corporation's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on or about January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2019.

SVB&T Corporation is chartered at 8482 West State Road 56, French Lick, Indiana 47432, with administrative offices at 1500 Main Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546. Springs Valley has two locations in both Dubois and Orange Counties. In addition, Springs Valley recently opened a banking center in Daviess County, and has plans to open a banking center in Gibson County soon. Its subsidiary, Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, offers full-service bank and financial advisory services. Springs Valley has products and services for all types of families and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, electronic services, online mortgage applications and a variety of other loan options. In addition, Springs Valley has a full-service financial advisory department managed by experienced, talented professionals specializing in estate planning, tax planning and wealth management. More information can be found online at www.svbt.bank. The company's stock is traded on the OTCQX trading platform under the ticker symbol: SVBT (www.otcmarkets.com).

Information conveyed in this press release regarding SVB&T Corporation's and its subsidiaries' anticipated future performance is forward-looking and therefore involves risks and uncertainties that could cause the results or developments to differ significantly from those indicated in these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking, as well as mortgage conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which the company and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, changes in local real estate markets, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions and/or other factors.

Springs Valley Bank is a member of FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.

