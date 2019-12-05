Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed CytoDyn (OTCQB: CYDY) ("the Company"), a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. President and CEO of the Company, Dr. Nader Pourhassan, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about where the company is with the path to final FDA approval for the Company's Leronlimab for HIV. Dr. Pourhassan shared that the Company is hoping to submit the final two sections of their BLA this month. "Hopefully, in a few days we will get direction on which dose we will submit the BLA for and that will take us to the end of December for clinical trial section," explained Dr. Pourhassan.

Dr. Pourhassan then elaborated on the Company's sales and commercialization strategy if the company receives FDA approval, adding that the initial launch will require substantial capital. "We've signed a non-binding agreement to license out the sales of the product in the United States," said Dr. Pourhassan. "The process is very extensive," said Dr. Pourhassan, adding that the Company expects to have the process finalized any day and has also secured a manufacturing agreement in the past with Samsung Biologics.

Jolly then asked about the Company's developments in the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. "Triple-negative breast cancer is a very aggressive breast cancer. That aggressiveness also has something to do with the type of drug that can be given to these patients to survive," explained Dr. Pourhassan. "The maximum life expectancy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) is anywhere from 9 to 15 months," said Dr. Pourhassan, adding that the current products for this condition are not very encouraging. "We thought that if our product could work on these patients, we would be able to get breakthrough designation and perhaps receive approval quickly," said Dr. Pourhassan. He then shared that the Company has submitted their IND application and have received green light to proceed with their mTNBC trial from the Institutional Review Board (IRB) for its safety.

"We have the green-light from the FDA and IRB, and we enrolled the first patient and have some results about that patient," shared Dr. Pourhassan. "After eight weeks of treatment, the metastasis has stopped," said Dr. Pourhassan. "If you're able to shrink the tumor and the metastasis has stopped, this is getting very exciting," said Dr. Pourhassan, adding that his mother-in-law has recently been added as a new patient for this treatment in a compassionate use agreement.

The conversation then turned to the Company's potential as they continue to progress. Dr. Pourhassan shared that the Company is currently in the process of enrolling additional patients in the mTNBC trial, which could provide them with enough data to receive final approval for its launch if the data turns out to be as fantastic as their first patient.

To close the interview, Dr. Pourhassan expressed his gratitude to the Company's supportive shareholders. "Everything we have set out to do has been very successful in the world of science and clinical trials," said Dr. Pourhassan, noting their success in the HIV, monotherapy, and cancer space. "Everything is going well. We need to just make sure that we get the approval and start having revenue - hopefully in 2020," closed Dr. Pourhassan.

