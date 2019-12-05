The two-wheeler suspension system market size is expected to grow by USD 652.17 million during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Over the years, there has been a significant increase in the demand for enhanced safety and comfort in two-wheelers. This is driving the adoption of electronic technologies in these vehicles. Moreover, the suspension systems in premium motorcycles are witnessing the transition from traditional systems to electronic suspension systems which are capable of integration with other safety functions like ABS and TCS. In addition, the high penetration of touring motorcycles in regions like North America and Europe is also expected to push the demand for advanced suspension system during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing number of two-wheeler events and activities will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Two-Wheeler Suspension System Market: Increasing Number of Two-Wheeler Events and Activities

Motorcycle events, including shows and exhibitions, are a major form of advertisements used by OEMs and dealers to launch new products. These events also educate customers about the various features, models and various options the motorcycles boast of. For instance, Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA) is a popular motorcycle show conducted annually in Milano, Italy, where OEMs display their latest two-wheeler products. The exhibition showcases new sports motorcycles, scramblers, café racers, Enduro machines, motocross, dual-sports, adventure motorcycles, and cruisers. Thus, the increasing number of two-wheeler events and activities will drive the market growth.

"Other factors such as the increasing popularity of semi-active suspension system and the replacement of traditional telescopic suspension with monoshock suspension will have a significant impact on the growth of the two-wheeler suspension system market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Two-Wheeler Suspension System Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the two-wheeler suspension system market by application (motorcycle and scooter) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by South America, North America, Europe, and MEA respectively. The growth of the two-wheeler suspension system market in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the sale of low-power and affordable motorcycles in the region.

