Converters Expo 2020 Returning to Lambeau Field in April

GREEN BAY, WI / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / Packaging Strategies' Converters Expo will once again return to Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay, WI on April 29-30, 2020 to connect converters and packagers of paper, film and nonwovens with industry buyers, specialists and suppliers. With over 700 attendees expected and 141 exhibits, this year's Converters Expo is the one-stop shop for all things converting. The exhibit space in the main atrium floor has sold out and new exhibit space has been added to the fourth floor of the facility to accommodate additional companies who want to participate. For information about attending and exhibiting visit www.convertersexpo.com.

"Packaging Strategies is thrilled to be celebrating 13 years of the Converters Expo being THE premier Midwest destination for all converting needs. Plan to join us in April to discover the latest solutions and services for the converting industry," said Glen Gudino, group publisher for BNP Media Packaging Group. "The Green Bay-to-Chicago area has the nation's largest concentration of converters. The expo is the perfect place for converting professionals to learn about new technologies and equipment; product developers looking for converters and manufacturers to create product; buyers looking to source or outsource a converting step or process; and manufacturers procuring production line equipment or parts."

Converting professionals from across the country are making plans to attend the 2020 Converters Expo to find manufacturing partners, see testing and prototyping equipment demonstrations, meet with producers of disposables and learn the latest in flexo printing and packaging. Past expo attendees include executives from 3M, Brother International, General Mills, Georgia-Pacific, Mitsubishi Intl., Procter & Gamble, RR Donnelley, Toyota Tsusho America, and many more. For a list of past attendee companies, click here.

The exhibitors include Platinum Sponsor, BankFirst; Silver Sponsors, COREX and Rol-Tec Sleeve Solution and Bronze Sponsors, AccuWeb BST North America, Paper Converting Machine Company, PRECO, and Valley Grinding & Mfg. The event will kick off Wednesday, April 29, with a welcome reception from 6:00 - 7:30 pm in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame for attendees to enjoy a vast array of Packers memorabilia, network with prospective business partners and catch up with friends and associates. The exhibit hall will be open from 9:30 am - 3:30 pm on Thursday, April 30 with a lunch buffet at 12:00 pm and happy hour from 2:30 - 3:30 pm. Click here for the complete agenda. For additional information about exhibiting or sponsorships, contact Emily Patten, event sales manager, at pattene@bnpmedia.com or 847-405-4045.

Converters Expo is produced by the BNP Media Packaging Group, which consists of Flexible Packaging and Packaging Strategies magazines and Converters Expo South taking place February 12, 2020 in Charlotte, NC and Global Pouch Forum taking place June 16-18 in Rosemont, IL. Packaging Strategies has delivered up-to-the-minute, unbiased packaging industry news, information and analysis to audiences across multiple platforms since 1983. The event is owned by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com) which produces industry-specific B2B publications, as well as national and international business meetings, conferences, trade shows, webinars, and industry events with one goal in mind: providing superior information to help professionals succeed in business.

