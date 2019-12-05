The global calcium carbide market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

PVC is primarily manufactured through the reaction of calcium carbide, ethylene, and dichloroethane. Various industrial sectors including automotive, construction, electronics, and packaging are deploying PVCs as they are lightweight and offer superior abrasion resistance as well as mechanical strength. In addition, PVC is also used in pipes and fittings, rigid plates, rigid films and automotive parts due to its fire retardance and oil resistance. Thus, the growing demand for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) from end-user industries will drive the calcium carbide market growth.

As per Technavio, rising demand for calcium cyanamide will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Calcium Carbide Market: Rising Demand for Calcium Cyanamide

Calcium cyanamide is increasingly being used as one of the most prominent fertilizers in the agriculture industry. It is nitrogen-based agricultural chemical used for protecting crops from a wide range of harmful insects and weeds. In addition, it prevents yield and quality losses during tight crop rotations. Thus, the rising global demand for fertilizers is anticipated to increase the demand for calcium cyanamide, in turn, boosting the growth of calcium carbide market during the forecast period.

"Increase in steel production, rising demand for acetylene, and growing demand for consumer goods are few other factors that will further boost the calcium carbide market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Calcium Carbide Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global calcium carbide marketby application (acetylene production, reducing and dehydrating agent, steelmaking, calcium cyanamide production, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

APAC led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively due to the rising usage of calcium carbide in the food and beverage sector as well as the steel production industry in India and China. The region will contribute highest incremental growth in the market owing to increasing usage of calcium carbide in agricultural fertilizers.

