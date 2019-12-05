Solei Systems, Inc.: CareClix Announces Completion of SOC 2 Type I Audit Certification

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / CareClix, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Solei Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:SOLI) is pleased to announce, effective November 4th, 2019 it has received the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) report. The audit conducted by Schellman & Company, LLC found that CareClix meets the SOC 2 standards for security and availability trust services principles with zero exceptions listed.

This report provides detailed compliance to AICPA policies and controls relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy of data. The certification further reinforces CareClix's leading position on compliance and security within the telemedicine industry. CareClix is HIPAA and HITECH compliant, providing the upmost care in health information privacy.

"In the growing world of telemedicine few things are more important than security and compliance. Our company's tight control over security is critical to all of our clients. From large pharmaceutical companies, corrections health care systems, and multinational companies for their employees and families, to the small doctor's offices and local school system health partners, our clients know they can trust us to offer custom telemedicine solutions that are both secure and innovative." - Josh Flood, President of CareClix

SOC 2 reports are attestation reports that examine controls at a service organization relevant to the security, availability, or processing integrity of a system (security, availability, and/or processing integrity principles) or the confidentiality or privacy of the information processed for the user entities (confidentiality or privacy principles). SOC 2 reports demonstrate a company's ability to not only implement critical security policies but also prove compliance over an extended period of time.

"As telemedicine continues its meteoric ascent into the main stream, CareClix is attracting more and more partners who are sure to appreciate our certified, excellent, compliance standards and best in class internal security practices. All of which constitutes yet another essential brick in the solid foundation we are committed to building in order to take full advantage of the huge growth opportunities coming in 2020 and beyond." - Dr. S. John Korangy, CEO of CareClix

CareClix, Inc. will perform the SOC 2 Type I audit on an annual basis and can make the report available to current or potential customers upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement. If you are interested in viewing CareClix's recent SOC 2 Type I report, please contact us at info@CareClix.com.

About CareClix

CareClix is a leading telemedicine solutions company that provides software applications and a multispecialty medical network to a wide variety of health care services stakeholders. CareClix's suite of services is revolutionizing the way hospitals, doctors, and clinical care providers can interact with an increasing number of patients. Trusted by some of the best names in healthcare, CareClix has an established track record of success partnering with organizations and customers. More than 7 million individuals in the U.S. in over 30 countries are currently utilizing CareClix's services. CareClix Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Solei Systems Inc. (OTC: SOLI). Learn more about CareClix by visiting our website: www.careclix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

About Solei

Solei Systems Inc. is a fully reporting, fully audited public holding company in the health and wellness field with its primary focus on telemedicine. Currently, Solei Systems, Inc is comprised of two wholly-owned subsidiaries: CareClix, Inc. and Clinical & Herbal Innovations, Inc. www.soleihealth.com

