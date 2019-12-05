Devoted Dog Mom to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5th, 2019 / Devoted Dog Mom, freshly made food for dogs today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Thursday, December 12th at 9:30 AM PST. Founder and President, Sherri Hoffman of Devoted Dog Mom will be presenting and meeting with investors.

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

About Devoted Dog Mom

Devoted Dog Mom is an online platform providing high quality nutrition for dogs. Using a proprietary algorithm, we individually pre-portion the packages to meet each dog's specific nutrition needs. The recipes are formulated and balanced by a PhD clinical animal nutritionist. Only USDA restaurant quality ingredients are used, and food is made to order in a human grade facility. Freshly cooked, frozen, delivered and devoured.

Devoted Dog Mom offers puppy, adult, senior and therapeutic diets.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

