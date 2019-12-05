The global detachable tablet market size is expected to grow by USD 3.44 billion during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The emergence of high-speed 5G internet connectivity is compelling the market players such as Microsoft, HP, Dell, and Lenovo to launch 5G technology-integrated detachable tablets. 5G services aim at increasing the speed of data communication by up to three times as compared with 4G LTE. As a result, telecommunication service providers are continuously working on the introduction of 5G services. Thus, the introduction of 5G technology by telecommunication service providers will drive the demand for 5G technology-integrated detachable tablets during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, rise in digitalization will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Detachable Tablet Market: Rise in Digitalization

The implementation of automation technologies and mobile electronic devices across various end-user sectors including education, BFSI, hotels, and restaurants for achieving operational efficiency is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Vendors in the market are developing detachable tablets, particularly for enterprises, with cellular connectivity and security features such as encrypted devices and fingerprint sensors. This will further drive the market positively during the forecast period.

"Growing proliferation of low-cost detachable tablets, rising product differentiation, surging strategic partnerships, and increasing implementation of portable PCs in education institutions are few other factors that will further boost the detachable tablet market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Detachable Tablet Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global detachable tablet marketby OS (windows, iPadOS, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

APAC led the detachable tablet market share in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively due to the higher concentration of detachable tablet manufacturers that are developing devices at affordable costs in the region. Furthermore, the region is anticipated to witness highest incremental growth in the detachable tablet market due to the rising digitalization and technological advances in network infrastructure.

