Prothena Corporation plc: Prothena Announces Appointment of Oleg Nodelman to its Board of Directors

DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a clinical-stage neuroscience company, announced today the appointment of Oleg Nodelman to its Board of Directors.



"Oleg is a veteran biotechnology investor and advisor with deep roots in the biotechnology and scientific communities," commented Lars Ekman, Prothena's Chairman. "We welcome Oleg to our Board and believe that his broad biotechnology experience and network will help Prothena to advance an innovative neuroscience based portfolio."

"The unmet patient need across neurological diseases is immense and increasing. Emerging technologies and deeper biological understanding have brought us to a crossroad of new possibilities that make neuroscience one of the most exciting frontiers in biotechnology," commented Mr. Nodelman. "Prothena is a company with an impressive scientific heritage and robust portfolio of novel programs targeting devastating neurological diseases and I look forward to working with the Board and Management to contribute to the Company's future."

Oleg Nodelman, the founder and portfolio manager of EcoR1 Capital LLC, brings nearly twenty years of biotech investing experience to the Board. EcoR1, a biotech-focused investment advisory firm established in 2013, invests in companies at all stages of research and development. Before founding EcoR1, Mr. Nodelman was a portfolio manager at BVF Partners, one of the first hedge funds dedicated to the biotechnology sector. Mr. Nodelman has a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service with a concentration in Science and Technology from Georgetown University. Mr. Nodelman brings to the Board his extensive knowledge of the sector and long-term relationships with many scientists, clinicians and entrepreneurs.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies with the potential to fundamentally change the course of devastating neurological disorders. Fueled by its deep scientific understanding built over decades of neuroscience research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets including Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathiesand follow us on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Media & Investor Contact:

Ellen Rose, Head of Communications

650-922-2405, ellen.rose@prothena.com