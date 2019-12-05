InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.: InfuSystem to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XII on December 10, 2019

MADISON HEIGHTS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:INFU) ("InfuSystem" or the "Company"), a leading national durable medical equipment ("DME") solutions provider for manufacturers and health care providers in the United States and Canada, announced today that it will present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. PT. The conference will be held at the Luxe Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact your conference representative. Conversely, you may also call or email Lytham Partners at (602) 889-9700 or infu@lythampartners.com.

View InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/INFU.

A b out LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).



In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of infusion pumps and related DME support services to hospitals, clinics and other alternate site healthcare providers. Headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts and Ontario, Canada. The Company's stock is traded on the NYSE American under the symbol INFU.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are considered to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements relating to future actions, business plans, objectives and prospects, future operating or financial performance. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," variations of such words, and other similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, our dependence on estimates of collectible revenue, potential litigation, changes in third-party reimbursement processes, changes in law and other risk factors disclosed in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, to the extent applicable, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Additional information about InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is available at www.infusystem.com.

CONTACT:

Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz & Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

602-889-9700

SOURCE: InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

