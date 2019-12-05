Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MKPR ISIN: FR0010425595 Ticker-Symbol: ZVA 
Tradegate
05.12.19
16:02 Uhr
13,080 Euro
-0,110
-0,83 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELLECTIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELLECTIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,910
13,230
22:31
13,040
13,170
21:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CELLECTIS
CELLECTIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CELLECTIS SA13,080-0,83 %