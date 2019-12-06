The off-road vehicle braking system market size is expected to grow by USD 106.37 million during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005704/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global off-road vehicle braking system market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing adoption of disc brakes in off-road vehicles will be one of the significant factors behind the off-road vehicle braking system market growth. Disc brakes have a high amount of stopping power and they cool down quicker than drum brakes, as they are located outside the wheel.

Further, disc brakes make the wheels more durable unlike drum brakes, which damage the wheels gradually during the course of operation. Also, disc brakes are more convenient to clean and maintain. Such advantages of disk brakes are propelling their demand and adoption in off-road vehicles. As a result, several OEMs in the off-road vehicle segment are adopting disc brakes as a standard fitment in their models. This will have a positive impact on revenue growth in the global off-road vehicle braking system market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31121

As per Technavio, the development of advanced stability control systems for off-road motorcycles will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Off-Road Vehicle Braking System Market: Development of Advanced Stability Control Systems for Off-Road Motorcycles

Modern off-road motorcycles are being equipped with advanced stability control technologies to enhance stability. The use of stability control systems in off-road motorcycles prevents crashes that may occur from misjudgment on sharp bends. Motorcycle OEMs are working on improving the stability of adventure and dirt motorcycles by syncing the different safety systems. Traction control systems are finding increasing penetration in motorcycles and are serving as the base for the development of advanced stability control systems. Such developments will boost the growth of the off-road vehicle braking system market during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the emergence of all-electric off-road vehicles, and the development of ABS-equipped ATVs will have a significant impact on the growth of the off-road vehicle braking system market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Off-Road Vehicle Braking System Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the off-road vehicle braking system market by application (SxS, ATV, and off-road motorcycle) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, respectively. The growth of the off-road vehicle braking system market share in North America can be attributed to the strong sales of off-road vehicles such as ATV, SxS, and off-road motorcycle in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005704/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com