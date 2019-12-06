The truck clutch market size is expected to grow by USD 4.17 billion during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005717/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global truck clutch market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Many leading OEMs are incorporating advanced materials, designs, and more gears while developing transmission systems. As a result, several trucks come equipped with such advanced high-speed transmission systems. For instance, Ford recently showcased a completely redesigned Explorer model at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The vehicle boasts a 10-speed transmission system and 318 horsepower. Similarly, Volvo increased the penetration of its 'I-Shift' in trucks and buses offered in APAC. The I-Shift is backed with advanced electronics to monitor various parameters to provide smoother shifts and to improve fuel efficiency. Such developments among OEMs will increase the sale of clutches and will drive the market's growth.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31110

As per Technavio, the emergence of a triple-clutch transmission system will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Truck Clutch Market: Emergence of a Triple-Clutch Transmission System

Continuous R&D efforts on automatic transmission have led to the emergence of a triple-clutch transmission (TCT) system. The triple-clutch transmission system backed with advanced software, machinery, and designing algorithms can improve the engine's efficiency and reduce wastage. TCTs can be deployed in mass segment vehicles and newer commercial vehicles are expected to come equipped with such advanced transmission systems. Thus, the adoption of TCTs in the mass commercial vehicle segment will positively impact the growth of the global truck clutch market during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the rising demand for all-electric powertrain in commercial vehicles and increased use of advanced materials in component designing will have a significant impact on the growth of the truck clutch market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Truck Clutch Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the truck clutch market by application (light-duty trucks and medium heavy-duty trucks) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA, respectively. The growth of the truck clutch market share in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the rising demand for trucks from e-commerce logistics, growth of construction and mining industries, and improved and stabilized socio-economic conditions of countries across APAC.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005717/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com