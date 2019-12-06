AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - A (AEEM) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - A: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2019 / 04:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - A DEALING DATE: 05/12/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 4.2153 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 654598085 CODE: AEEM ISIN: LU1681045370 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEEM Sequence No.: 33772 EQS News ID: 929933 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2019 22:17 ET (03:17 GMT)