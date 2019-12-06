

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK labor market conditions remained challenging in November amid election and Brexit uncertainty, the Report on Jobs from IHS Markit showed Friday.



According to Recruitment & Employment Confederation/KPMG report, permanent placements declined for the ninth straight month, while temp billings logged a marginal growth in November.



Further, demand growth for staff declined to a ten-year low. The overall vacancies rose at the slowest pace since the current upturn began in October 2009.



Data signaled a general easing in pay pressures. Permanent starting salaries climbed at the slowest rate since December 2016, while temp wage inflation eased to a three-year low.



At the same time, recruiters widely commented that people were becoming increasingly reluctant to seek new roles. Overall, candidate numbers fell at the quickest rate for five months.



Neil Carberry, REC chief executive, said, 'The jobs market is still strong, but uncertainty is taking its toll.'



