

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation rose in November after easing in the previous month, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in November, after a 1.6 percent rise in October. In September, inflation was 2.2 percent.



The consumer price index was mostly affected by the increase in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, the statistical office reported.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell about 0.2 percent in November, following a 0.1 percent decline in the previous month. The monthly prices fell for the third straight month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX