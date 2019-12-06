BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights
London, December 4
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("the Company")
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)
In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 6 December 2019 its issued share capital consisted of 175,282,689 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 6 December 2019, the Company held 17,729,153 ordinary shares in treasury.
Shareholders should use as the denominator 175,282,689 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.
Contact:
Caroline Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 020 7743 2427
Date:
6 December 2019