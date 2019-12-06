Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos Nafta preliminary activity and revenue results for the November 2019

In November 2019 AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company or KN) has reloaded 518 thousand tons of petroleum products in Klaipeda and Subacius oil terminals. During the first eleven months of 2019 the Company in total reloaded 5,308 thousand tons of petroleum products into its storage tanks.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's oil terminals for November 2019 reached EUR 2.7 million. The preliminary sales revenue for January - November 2019 of the Company's oil terminals comprise EUR 28.9 million.



In November 2019 the Company's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals have re-gasified and reloaded 2,744 thousand MWh of natural gas. During the first eleven months of 2019 the Company in total re-gasified and reloaded 18.040 thousand MWh of the natural gas. Compared to the first eleven months of 2018 (8,651 thousand MWh), during the same period in 2019 handling increased by 108.5 per cent, or by 9,389 thousand MWh.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's LNG terminals for November 2019 comprised EUR 6.3 million (during the same month of 2018 - EUR 5.3 million). LNG terminal's revenue consists of the re-gasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities), variable part for amount of re-gasified LNG, reloading revenues and other consultations. The LNG terminal revenue level (for booked annual capacities) does not depend on re-gasification volume. Revenue is confirmed by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC (NCECP before July 1st)) based on the approved methodology of State regulated prices in the natural gas sector and is calculated for the whole upcoming year. The preliminary revenue of the LNG terminals for the eleven months of 2019 comprise EUR 65.8 million and are higher by 11.1 per cent compared to the same period of 2018 (EUR 59.2 million). Higher revenue influences the reduction of security supplement for next periods.

Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company in January - November of 2019 amount to EUR 94.7 million, or higher by 3.0 per cent compared to the same period of 2018 - EUR 91.9 million.

Petroleum products transshipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading:

November January - November 2019 2018 Change, % 2019 2018 Change, % Petroleum products reloaded, thousand tons 518 561 -7.7% 5,308 6,096 -12.9% LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 2,744 841 226.3% 18,040 8,651 108.5%

Petroleum products transshipment, LNG re-gasification and reloading volumes in 2019:

January February March April May June July August September October November Petroleum products reloaded, thousand tons 626 454 461 433 446 506 575 450 426 413 518 LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 471 173 96 1,475 1,774 2,430 2,256 1,523 2,395 2,703 2,744

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

November January - November 2019 2018 Change, % 2019 2018 Change, % Oil terminals activity 2.7 2.9 -6.9% 28.9 32.7 -11.6% LNG terminals activity 6.3 5.3 18.9% 65.8 59.2 11.1% Total: 9.0 8.2 9.8% 94.7 91.9 3.0%

