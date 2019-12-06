

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced data from the 52-week Phase III PALLADIUM trial which showed that QMF149, a fixed-dose combination of indacaterol acetate and mometasone furoate, was superior to mometasone furoate at medium and high doses in improving lung function, meeting the primary endpoint. Statistically significant superiority compared to mometasone furoate alone was demonstrated in the key secondary endpoint of improvement in asthma control.



PALLADIUM is part of PLATINUM, the Phase III clinical development program supporting the development of QVM149 and QMF149.



In the study, the overall incidence of adverse events and serious adverse events for indacaterol acetate and mometasone furoate was comparable among treatment groups.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX