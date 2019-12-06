

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) reported profit before tax of 276.7 million pounds for the six months ended 31 October 2019 compared to 401.2 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 170.4 pence compared to 240.0 pence. The Group said its pre-tax profit now returned to normal level, following successful delivery of a number of Central London developments acquired in the period from 2009 to 2013.



First-half revenue was 930.9 million pounds compared to 1.65 billion pounds, last year. 1,389 new homes were sold across London and the South East compared to 2,027, prior year.



