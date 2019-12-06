AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (NRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2019 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 05/12/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 73.2624 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18284762 CODE: NRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAM Sequence No.: 33786 EQS News ID: 929971 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 06, 2019 02:15 ET (07:15 GMT)