

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Competition and Markets Authority announced it has now accepted proposals from FirstGroup (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L) and Trenitalia to address its concerns. The CMA has been investigating the award of the West Coast Rail franchise to a joint venture between FirstGroup and Trenitalia. The CMA stated that the award of the franchise can now go ahead without a more in-depth Phase 2 investigation.



For both West Coast Rail and TransPennine Express services, the accepted measures include caps on unregulated fares and maintaining the same availability of cheaper advance tickets for all 21 routes that raise competition issues.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX