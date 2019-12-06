Riksgälden: Surplus for Swedish central government in November 2019

Swedish central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 25.2 billion in November. The Debt Office's forecast was a surplus of SEK 16.9 billion. The difference was mainly due to higher tax income during the month than expected.

The primary balance was SEK 6.0 billion higher than expected. Tax income was approximately SEK 7 billion higher than forecasted, due to higher supplementary tax income than expected.

The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 1.9 billion lower than forecasted. This was mainly due to lower lending to the Swedish Board of Student Finance (CSN) than expected.

Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.5 billion lower than expected.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of November 2019, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 132.0 billion. An amount corresponding to SEK 69 billion is included in the surplus. This amount is due to repayments of loans in foreign currency by the Riksbank to the Debt Office.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1 051 billion at the end of November.

The outcome for December 2019 and the entire year 2019 will be published on 10 January at 9.30 a.m.

Contact

Sofia Nilsson, Economist, +46 (0)8 613 47 34

Press Secretary, +46 (0)8 613 47 01





Budget balance and central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million) Outcome Nov. Forecast Nov. Deviation Nov.. Acc. Dev2 Outcome 12-month Budget balance 25 219 16 862 8 358 9 996 132 003 Net borrowing requirement1 -25 219 -16 862 -8 358 -9 996 -132 003 Primary balance3 -22 808 -16 841 -5 967 -5 219 -81 650 Net lending to agencies etc.4 -4 988 -3 078 -1 910 -4 104 -73 388 Interest payments on central government debt 2 577 3 057 -480 -673 23 034 - Interest on loans in SEK 1 714 2 273 -559 -1 022 18 191 - Interest on loans in foreign currency 162 -85 247 385 -158 - Realised currency gains and losses 701 869 -168 -37 5 002 1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign. 2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast (October 2019). 3 Net of the state's primary expenditure and income. 4 The net of government agencies etc. deposits and loans in the state's internal bank. The net lending includes both current government operations and temporary occurrences which can be decided on short notice. The net lending affects the net borrowing requirement and central government debt, but are not covered by the Central government expenditure ceiling.

More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt:

https://www.riksgalden.se/en/statistics/statistics-on-central-government-borrowing/

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

Attachment