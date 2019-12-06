

Promethean's ActivPanel Elements series interactive panel

HONG KONG, Dec 6, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Company recently won the tender of interactive multimedia equipment project for primary schools in Changle District, Fuzhou. Promethean's new series of interactive flat panels, ActivePanel Elements series, which are equipped with NetDragon's flagship education products including 101 Education PPT and AcitvInspire, will be entering nearly 70 schools in Changle District to cover approximately 430 classrooms. Since the beginning of the year, the amount of NetDragon's cumulative winning bids from the Fuzhou "Smart Campus" project has totalled nearly RMB60 million, and the delivery and revenue recognition are expected in the first quarter of 2020.ActivPanel Elements series was created by Promethean, a NetDragon subsidiary and the world's leading educational technology company. Continued with Promethean's 20+ years tradition of developing purpose-built interactive displays for education, the new ActivPanel Elements series are flat panels designed for classrooms. It does not only offer users with a natural and smooth touch experience with unique VellumTM writing technology, but also offers wider and clearer visual sensation, resulting in a better foundation for the transformation of teaching approaches.Since joining NetDragon's global family in 2015, Promethean's products have accomplished three major upgrades. Owing to this, it has won the "Best of Show" awards at the ISTE EdTech Conference in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Besides, thanks to its smooth interactive experience, outstanding performance and user-oriented design, the new ActivPanel Elements series was a winner of the prestigious Red Dot Design Award in 2019. Currently, more than a million classrooms worldwide are equipped with Promethean ActivPanel series panels.Mr. Yu Biao, Senior Vice President of NetDragon, commented that NetDragon signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Fuzhou Bureau of Education in June, aiming to jointly construct a smart education model zone. And previously in August, the Company also won the tender of smart campus construction project of Fuzhou No.3 High School Binhai Campus and Fuzhou Experimental School Binhai Campus. This latest round of tender win of the project of Changle District Education Bureau in Fuzhou will cover nearly 70 primary schools, which will be used as a reference of "smart campus". Looking ahead, NetDragon will continue to integrate global education resources and channels, aggressively rollout Promethean products in the China market, upgrade technology applications and classroom participation to a higher level, and ultimately contribute to digital education and smart campus construction in China.About NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedNetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China.Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.For investor enquiries, please contact:NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedMs. Maggie ZhouSenior Director of Investor RelationsTel.: +852 2850 7266 / +86 591 8390 2825Email: maggie@nd.com.cnWebsite: ir.netdragon.comSource: NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.