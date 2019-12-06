

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said that trade talks with China were 'moving right along', and that the two sides are having very major discussions'.



The focus shifted to U.S. jobs data that will be out later in the day after recent data sent mixed signals about the state of the world's largest economy.



Closer home, investors shrugged off data from Germany showing that industrial production in Europe's largest economy declined unexpectedly in October.



Industrial production decreased 1.7 percent on a monthly basis in October, bigger than the revised 0.6 percent fall logged in September. Economists had forecast output to recover 0.1 percent.



Elsewhere, U.K. house prices increased 2.1 percent on a yearly basis in three months to November, following a 0.9 percent rise in three months to October, data from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 1 percent.



The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.4 percent to 404.27 after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day. The German DAX gained 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index added half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.8 percent.



The British pound sipped from a seven-month high hit Thursday on expectations that next week's election will give the Conservative Party the parliamentary majority it needs to deliver Brexit.



Phoenix Group Holdings shares rose over 1 percent after the company agreed to buy Swiss Re AG's U.K. insurance unit ReAssure Group Plc.



Primark-owner Associated British Foods added nearly 1 percent. The company said it expects progress, on both a reported and an IFRS 16 adjusted basis, in adjusted earnings per share for the group for fiscal 2020.



Chemical group Wacker Chemie was fluctuating. The company said it expects a negative net result for 2019 of around 750 million euros, compared to previous guidance of slightly positive net income.



Carl Zeiss Meditec shares slumped 6.5 percent. The medical technology company said it expects an EBIT margin of 17-19 percent for fiscal year 2020.



