Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2019 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 164.4418 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9913839 CODE: MEUD LN ISIN: LU0908500753 ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUD LN Sequence No.: 33863 EQS News ID: 930231 End of Announcement EQS News Service

