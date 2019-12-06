Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2019 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.9518 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 102793 CODE: PAXG LN ISIN: LU1220245556 ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN Sequence No.: 33873 EQS News ID: 930251 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2019 04:42 ET (09:42 GMT)