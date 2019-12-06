Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U13G LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2019 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.5411 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2385501 CODE: U13G LN ISIN: LU1407887162 ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U13G LN Sequence No.: 33889 EQS News ID: 930283 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2019 04:43 ET (09:43 GMT)