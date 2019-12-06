Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2019 / 10:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 104.9818 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9695885 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 33909 EQS News ID: 930323 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2019 04:50 ET (09:50 GMT)