Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP (CSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2019 / 10:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1029.7561 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16525 CODE: CSH2 LN ISIN: LU1230136894 ISIN: LU1230136894 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSH2 LN Sequence No.: 33875 EQS News ID: 930255 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2019 04:52 ET (09:52 GMT)