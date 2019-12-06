Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQG LN) Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2019 / 10:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 114.1778 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 326222 CODE: SGQG LN ISIN: LU0959210278 ISIN: LU0959210278 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQG LN Sequence No.: 33867 EQS News ID: 930239 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 06, 2019 04:52 ET (09:52 GMT)