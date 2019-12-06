Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2019 / 10:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 171.9396 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31050 CODE: SGQL LN ISIN: LU0855692520 ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN Sequence No.: 33862 EQS News ID: 930229 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 06, 2019 04:52 ET (09:52 GMT)